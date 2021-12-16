Ken Klippenstein Discusses Demands Of Striking Kellogg Workers

The Hill

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said in an interview with The Associated Press the Taliban was invited to the capital before the takeover of Kabul on Aug. 15.Karzai revealed that he had invited the Taliban, who had agreed to wait outside of Kabul, to discuss a negotiated power-sharing agreement. The negotiations with the Taliban to peacefully take over were "to protect the population so that the country, the city doesn't fall into chaos and...