Ken de la Bastide: Ken de la Bastide column: Remembering Tom Newman

Sep. 30—This past week the Madison County community lost a friend with the passing of Thomas Newman Jr.

I first met Newman in 1978, after he was first elected judge of the then-Superior Court 3.

Over the past 45 years, it was always a pleasure to spend time talking with Newman, who I considered in many ways a man for all seasons.

Like most people in Anderson, there were times that Newman and I didn't always agree, but for most of that time I considered him to be an invaluable friend.

Not only was Newman an extraordinary judge, but as many people in the legal community noted this past week, he loved Anderson and Madison County.

For many years Newman filled his court offices with various pieces of artwork that he accumulated over the years, many by his mother, Helen.

We would sit in his court office and discuss the artwork that was on display, but as could be expected we talked a great deal about local politics.

He was also a huge fan of IU basketball.

Newman had worked in Washington for former Congressman Ed Roush and Sen. Birch Bayh before returning home to Anderson.

As a judge, Newman handled many of the more serious cases in Madison County.

He was never afraid to provide the proper sentence, but also showed compassion for people who appeared in his court.

I remember after Newman sentenced a young woman to prison, her mother thanked him for saving her life.

Many years ago, Newman gave some political advice that I have repeated many times to candidates on both sides of the political spectrum: Never assume someone is going to vote for you; ask for their vote.

Another piece of advice he had: If dollars aren't flowing into your campaign, take a second look at your decision.

After he retired from the bench, Newman and I spent a great deal of time talking about a variety of topics.

He will be missed by many people in Madison County, as will his involvement in local organizations.

This week, the Crossroads of American Boy Scouts Council honored another important member of the community by naming James Warner as its Distinguished Citizen of the Year.

I first met Warner in the 1980s, when my wife and I would volunteer at the annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Through his efforts, that dinner continues to provide a meals and companionship to local residents.

Warner's honor is well-deserved.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.