Ken de la Bastide: Ken de la Bastide column: Trump's praise of Putin was inappropriate

Feb. 26—With an international crisis in Eastern Europe, it was disappointing to hear of comments made by former President Donald Trump.

The crisis is a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine. He has also hinted that if other entities, namely the U.S. and NATO, send in military forces he might use nuclear weapons.

Although I didn't always agree with Trump's actions as the nation's chief executive, I respected the fact that he was the elected president.

This past week Trump praised Putin and called the acts of aggression "genius" and "very savvy."

Trump later said the economic sanctions being imposed on Putin and Russia were basically meaningless if Russia takes over Ukraine, which is rich in natural resources.

It made me think back to the attacks on Sept. 11 and then-President George W. Bush's decision to begin the "war on terror."

What was notable was that all the former living presidents — Republican and Democrat — supported Bush's actions.

There was no dissension among the former leaders and no one dared to mention praise for Osama bin Laden or Saddam Hussein.

All those former presidents joined in support of the decisions made by Bush, even if they privately disagreed. In public, it was a united front.

During World War II the defeated Republican Party presidential candidate, Wendell Willkie, eventually assisted the administration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the war effort.

It's interesting to see the speculation positing that if Trump was still the president, that Putin wouldn't be taking military action in Ukraine.

The speculation has been that Putin didn't know how Trump would react.

Would the U.S. be sending in troops to secure the democracy in Ukraine?

Many Republicans in Washington believe President Joe Biden's actions in dealing with Putin have not been as forceful as they could have been.

But the majority are not agreeing with Trump in praising the Russian leader.

We know from history that appeasement doesn't work, as evidenced by the failed attempts of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain to deal with Adolf Hitler.

Agreeing to surrender land to pacify a ruler with intentions of procuring more territory is only opening the door for more land grabbing.

Those world leaders dealing with Putin have to insist that Russian troops are withdrawn from Ukraine immediately and recognize the elected government of that country.

With the crisis in Ukraine having a negative impact on the U.S. and world markets, it really is time for the leadership of both political parties to support Biden and offer constructive criticism.

A divided national front only plays into the hand of Putin as he attempts to seize more territory.

In one respect, Trump is absolutely correct: Economic sanctions will not stop Putin from trying to rebuild the former Soviet Union by the use of military forces.

Senior Reporter Ken de la Bastide's column publishes Saturdays. Contact him at ken.delabastide@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4863.