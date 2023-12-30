Ken de la Bastide: Ken de la Bastide column: Looking back on 2023 and ahead to next year

Dec. 30—With the start of a new year, how will the community look back on 2023? And what could possibly take place over the next 12 months?

The past year marked the 200th birthday celebration of the founding of Madison County, which brought with it dozens of events.

There was the planting of 200 trees throughout local communities; murals painted in Anderson, Elwood, Alexandria and Pendleton; the showing of a silent movie at the Paramount Theatre that attracted several hundred residents; and the return of the Little Bit Country Jamboree.

The year ended with the Bicentennial Birthday Bash at the Paramount.

It should also be remembered as the year that brought change in local government.

For the first time since 1979, the Republican Party won all three at-large races on the Anderson City Council, defeating two incumbent Democrats in the process.

It was almost a history-making year in Anderson politics, as Rodney Chamberlain came within 41 votes of becoming the first Black man to win a nomination for mayor, losing in a close race with incumbent Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.

The year also marked the potential of a woman running for mayor on a major political ticket with Carol Miller finishing third in a primary election decided by a handful of votes.

There were recounts in both parties following the primary election, but no change in the outcomes.

Three organizations filed a federal lawsuit against the Anderson City Council concerning redistricting of the six council districts.

A settlement conference in late December failed to resolve the issue and, with a new council taking office, the eventual outcome is up in the air.

Madison County made some progress in the construction of a new jail by selecting a location in north Anderson. The rezoning process has not begun.

The Madison County Board of Commissioners also took the first steps toward the creation of a county park system.

What will 2024 bring?

The city of Anderson will again be seeking to upgrade its water system, an effort that failed in the past.

Several new business ventures are expected in Anderson, and Elwood is moving forward with a sports complex and possible hotel.

It's a presidential election year and there will be a lot of attention focused on the GOP primary.

Control of both Madison County Council and the Board of County Commissioners will be at stake, with some incumbents not expected to seek re-election and others facing spirited challenges.

The county could also play a significant role in the GOP primary to replace Rep. Victoria Spartz in the 5th Congressional District.

With the five announced candidates all hailing from Hamilton County, the winner in Madison and Delaware counties could be the nominee.

We continue to live in interesting times.

