Ken Lingenfelter’s Car Collection Has More Than Just Chevrolets

The man certainly knows his cars, that’s for sure.

Among the GM faithful, Ken Lingenfelter is a bit of a folk hero. He’s been able to squeeze monstrous performance out of his fair share of Corvettes, Camaros, and more. With that kind of background, you’d expect him to have an extensive array of muscle cars and American sports cars in his garage, and he does. However, the man’s tastes are far more eclectic than you might assume. Once again, we have the Petersen Automotive Museum to thank for a tour of his garage.

Now that Lingenfelter no longer runs his company, he has far more time to collect, care for, and play with his massive collection of cars. He has pulled all kinds of amazing vehicles from around the world, not just the United States, despite his father having been a GM executive and his career focusing on GM performance vehicles.

The collection is truly eclectic. Among the cars lined up is a BMW 850, Porsche 928, several Maseratis, Ferraris, McLarens, Lamborghinis, and other exotics. As you’d expect, there are plenty of classic Corvettes, Chevelles, Camaros, and other GM cars. There’s even Lingenfelter’s Indy Car in the garage, but it’s gussied up and not race-worn. Some Lingenfelter Trans Ams, which are customized Camaro Z/28s, are also there. You really need to watch the video, because the array of cars is just amazing.

Of course, there’s a whole section dedicated to showing off the products Lingenfelter Performance Engineering builds. They’re impressive to see and even better to experience from behind the wheel, although you only get to see them right now (unless you’re lucky enough to have a Lingenfelter-blessed GM in your own garage).

If things weren’t still on lockdown from COVID-19 fears, the general public would be able to visit the Lingenfelter Collection and possibly pick up some swag to show off later. But since we’re not allowed in such places, at the moment a video tour is the best you’re going to get. Hopefully you enjoy the video accompanying this article and feel like you’ve “gotten out” and “exercised your rights.”

