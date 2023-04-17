Ken Mackay, policeman awarded George Medal for bravery in the 1971 Blackpool jewellery heist – obituary

Ken Mackay, who has died aged 87, was a policeman who won the George Medal for his bravery during a botched raid on a jewellery store in Blackpool that resulted in one colleague being killed and two others badly injured.

At 9.45 am on August 23 1971, four men – Frederick “Fat Fred” Sewell, Thomas Flannigan, George Bond and John Spry, all armed and wearing stocking masks, forced their way into Preston’s Jewellers just off the Promenade.

Brandishing two service revolvers, a sawn-off shotgun and a handgun, they made the staff lie on the floor, then crammed jewels and watches worth more than £100,000 (worth £1.8 million today) into holdalls. However, a sales manager working in a back room had activated an alarm connected to the resort’s police HQ. As the gang returned to their nearby getaway car (driven by Charles Haynes), the police were already closing in.

Over the next 20 minutes police in cars and on foot pursued the robbers through the back streets and alleyways of the North Shore area. At one point the getaway car stopped and a gang member got out and shot a pursuing police constable in the chest.

The car was eventually blocked in by three police cars, whereupon the robbers jumped out. The driver, Haynes, managed to get away, but the others ran down an alley where one was caught and detained but another police constable was shot in the groin.

The remaining three robbers then stole a butcher’s delivery van and drove off just as Superintendent Gerry Richardson and two police inspectors arrived at the scene and continued the pursuit. But the van crashed into a wall, and as the two men in the back ran off, Richardson tried to talk Sewell, the driver, into surrendering his gun.

He too tried to run off but Richardson caught him. As he did so, however, Sewell turned and shot Richardson twice in the stomach – injuries that would prove fatal.

Mackay – a detective sergeant in the CID – and Detective Constable Hanley caught up with the other two fugitives, one of whom levelled his gun at Mackay’s head as the CID car drew alongside him, six feet away. Mackay swung the driver’s door open, knocking the man off balance, but the men continued to run off.

Story continues

As the two policemen gave chase in their car the gunman turned round and again aimed at Mackay’s head, but the gun misfired twice. “I saw him actually press the trigger. I ducked down beneath the dashboard,” Mackay recalled at the trial. Mackay then used his car to knock them off their feet before resuming the chase on foot.

The robbers ran down an alley pursued by Mackay, who rugby-tackled the gunman to the ground. His colleague DC Hanley then caught up with the other man and arrested him.

After killing Richardson, Sewell, the gang leader, made his escape. A huge manhunt was set in motion and after 45 days he was tracked down to London, holed up in a seedy north London bedsit and heavily armed. Mackay was in the team that arrested him. After a trial at Manchester Crown Court, four gang members were jailed for between 10 and 20 years, while Sewell received a life sentence.

In 1972 Mackay and three Blackpool colleagues were awarded the George Medal. Richardson was posthumously awarded the George Cross.

Kenneth Mackay was born in Bury on November 13 1935 to Donald, a mill hand warper in the cotton industry, and his wife Amy. He was educated at Burnley Grammar School, where he excelled both in the classroom and on the games field, and after National Service in the RAF he joined Burnley police in 1956.

After becoming their youngest ever detective sergeant, in 1967 he transferred to the Blackpool Borough Force, which merged to become Lancashire Constabulary in 1969. Regular promotions followed. He served as head of Blackpool CID, then ran a highly successful task force before becoming second-in-command of Lancashire CID.

In 1983 he was appointed head of the Preston Division, then in 1988, as a Chief Superintendent, he took charge of Western Division, covering the whole of the Fylde coast.

From his eyrie on the sixth floor of Blackpool’s police headquarters he could see the whole of the Golden Mile, and maintained a delicate balance of reassuring the public with high-profile policing while allowing more boisterous visitors the opportunity to let off steam.

It was a difficult job, and he came into conflict with night club owners who wanted an extension of the 2am drinks limit, a move opposed by residents. He also found himself frustrated by government policies resulting in cuts in the numbers of bobbies on the beat.

The then annual party conferences caused intense security headaches, and in December 1991 the IRA planted 16 fire bombs in Blackpool, at least 10 of which started fires, leaving a trail of devastation and blighting the Christmas trade.

Just before his retirement, Mackay was called in by the West Yorkshire force to re-examine the case of Stefan Kiszko, an intellectually disabled man jailed for life in 1976 for the rape and murder of the 11-year-old Rochdale schoolgirl Lesley Molseed. Kiszko served 16 years in prison until the Court of Appeal quashed the conviction in February 1992, declaring him innocent of all charges.

Mackay spent 10 months investigating the miscarriage of justice, and as a result, in 1994, the surviving senior officer in charge of the original investigation, Detective Superintendent Dick Holland, and the retired Home Office forensic scientist Ronald Outteridge, were formally charged with “acts tending to pervert the course of justice” by allegedly suppressing evidence in Kiszko’s favour. However, the charges were later dropped.

Mackay was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in 1992, and retired in 1995.

His wife Beryl and a daughter predeceased him, and another daughter survives him.

Ken Mackay, born November 13 1935, died February 14 2023