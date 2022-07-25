Ken Moelis' Investment Bank Creates Group to Focus on Blockchain Deals: Report

Investment bank Moelis & Co. has started a group to focus on venture deals in the blockchain and digital asset industry, according to a report by Bloomberg.

  • The bank is led by billionaire Ken Moelis, who likened the crypto space to the 1848 gold rush in a speech last year, Bloomberg said.

  • He remains unperturbed by a market downturn sent bitcoin plunging from $69,000 in November to $22,000, saying that “any disruptive technology is going to have volatility.”

  • The group will be led by Moelis co-founder John Momtazee, who said the 30% of managing directors at the firm have crypto wallets, according to the report.

  • The bank was hired by crypto broker Voyager in June with the intention of providing assistance in Voyager's bankruptcy proceedings.

  • It has also worked with Ripple Labs and Cipher Trace, a blockchain analytics company that was acquired by Mastercard in September.

  • Ken Moelis has personal exposure in the crypto space after becoming an investor in Paxos in December, 2020.

