Ken Navitsky, a Republican, to run for House District 25A
Feb. 7—ROCHESTER — Ken Navitsky said he is running as a Republican candidate for Minnesota House 25A, a district currently represented by DFL Rep. Kim Hicks.
Navitsky will kick off his campaign at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Charlies Eatery & Pub in Hillcrest Shopping Center, 1654 U.S. Highway 52, Rochester.
Navitsky, a Rochester sales executive, said he is running to reduce crime, cut red tape and lower taxes, and improve the education system.
Navisky ran in the GOP special election primary that resulted in the election of Rep. Brad Finstad to replace the late Jim Hagedorn in the First Congressional District. Navitsky also ran to represent Senate District 25 in 2022, but lost to DFL Sen. Liz Boldon.