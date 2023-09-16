How Ken Paxton was acquitted. See how each Senator voted.

Senators walk onto the floor of the Senate Chamber on Sept. 13, 2023. Sept. 13 marked the seventh day of Ken Paxton's impeachment trial in the Texas Senate. Credit: Julius Shieh/The Texas Tribune

In a historic vote on Saturday, Texas senators voted to acquit Attorney General Ken Paxton on all 16 articles of impeachment, which means he will remain in office. Paxton had faced articles that charged him with disregarding official duties, making false statements and more.

Here is the vote breakdown:

