Will Ken Paxton give deposition for whistleblower suit against him? Appeals court says yes

Attorney General Ken Paxton sits at the defense table before closing arguments in his impeachment trial in the Texas Senate on Sept. 15.

In a one-sentence ruling, the Texas Third Court of Appeals rejected a plea by embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to block him from providing a deposition in an ongoing wrongful termination lawsuit filed by four whistleblowers who say they were fired after reporting possible misconduct by Paxton to federal authorities.

The appeals court's decision, handed down Friday evening, comes after a Travis County state District Court in December ordered Paxton and high ranking officials in the attorney general's office to testify under oath about the situation that led to the former top aides' exit after complaining to the FBI that they believed Paxton was misusing his office to help a friend and campaign donor, Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, then the target of a separate FBI probe.

The brief appeals court ruling also allows the whistleblowers to continue their suit after a proposed $3.3 million settlement agreement fell apart after the Legislature last year rejected paying for it. Instead, the Texas House opened an investigation into the whistleblowers' claims and the chamber overwhelmingly voted to impeach Paxton on 20 charges, including bribery and abuse of office. Ultimately, the Senate cleared Paxton of all charges.

Paxton has tried multiple times to quash requests for his testimony in the lawsuit and has sought to keep the four former agency employees from continuing the suit, arguing that a settlement agreement has already been made despite the Legislature's refusal to pay for it.

From left, Ryan Vassar, Blake Brickman and Mark Penley, all former senior-level employees of the Attorney General's Office, speak during a news conference at the Texas Capitol on Sept. 25.

Under District Court Judge Jan Soifer's December ruling, the depositions of Paxton and three of his top deputies are required to occur no later than Feb. 9. However, Paxton is likely to appeal Friday's appeals court ruling to the Texas Supreme Court.

While maintaining his innocence, Paxton has not publicly commented on the claims that he abused his office to give favorable legal assistance to Paul or other concerns raised during his impeachment trial in the Senate.

In June, Paul was indicted on eight federal charges accusing him of making false statements to secure loans to purchase properties, and in November he was indicted on four additional counts of wire fraud for allegedly lying to his business partners who invested in his real estate company.

Paxton's office did not responded to an American-Statesman request for comment after Friday's ruling.

On the same day that Soifer ordered Paxton to provide a deposition in the wrongful termination suit, the attorney general was served a subpoena for his testimony.

At the time, Tom Nesbitt, an attorney for Blake Brickman, a former senior staff member in Paxton's office, said he expects Paxton to continue to avoid speaking under oath.

"We've been trying to find him for a long time; I mean the dude hides, he's hiding," Nesbitt said after the state District Court hearing.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Ken Paxton bid to stop deposition rejected, likely to appeal to SCOTX