Ken Paxton doesn't want to testify at impeachment trial. But his silence could hurt him.

Ken Paxton’s lawyers say he will not testify at his impeachment trial next month, removing uncertainty on whether the suspended Texas attorney general will open up about the bribery and misuse of power allegations that have him facing possible removal from office.

Texas House prosecutors, however, are fighting to get him to talk. In a recent case filing, they argue that it should be up to them, not Paxton, to decide if he should testify. If Paxton then refuses to answer questions on the stand, the 30 senator-jurors can take his silence as a sign that he’s hiding something, the prosecutors say, thereby damaging his bid to prevail at trial and return to his job.

Paxton has been suspended without pay since the House on May 27 voted overwhelmingly to impeach him on 20 charges. Paxton has generally denied any wrongdoing.

The legal teams' fight centers on the Fifth Amendment, which protects a defendant like Paxton from being forced to testify against himself. In a criminal trial, the protection goes further, carrying an instruction that the jury cannot take a defendant's silence as an inference of guilt.

As such, in a pretrial motion, Paxton’s lawyers are seeking to block him from being compelled to testify by arguing this is a criminal proceeding.

“Given that an impeachment trial is legally considered to be a criminal proceeding, there can only be one conclusion: the Attorney General may, but cannot be forced to, testify,” Paxton’s lawyers wrote.

In an Aug. 15 response, House lawyers say that Paxton has it wrong: that this is closer to a civil trial. In a civil proceeding, a defendant can be compelled to testify, and only then can he invoke the Fifth Amendment. In that scenario, a jury may draw what is known as an “adverse inference,” meaning jurors can assume that if Paxton did answer, and did so truthfully, his response would be against his interests.

Paxton, prosecutors argue, “wants to have it both ways” by refusing to testify without using his Fifth Amendment privilege.

“So he can avoid ... negative publicity and disdain — as Texas’ top law enforcement officer — from refusing to publicly answer questions before the Senate in an effort to cling to the office he abused,” the lawyers wrote.

To support their case, House lawyers cite a trial in Jefferson County, where in 1962 the Texas Supreme Court ruled that a sheriff facing removal could be called as a witness.

Karen Burgess, an Austin lawyer who practices civil law, said that in her experience a jury or judge "will hold them to the adverse inference and find the answer would have been what the questioner wanted."

Thus far, the argument that the proceeding is criminal has not won over Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the trial's presiding officer. In a recent interview with Fox 26 in Houston, Patrick, who will decide the motion on whether Paxton must take the witness stand, said that the proceeding is neither criminal nor civil but “political.”

Given that position, “it’s kind of like no holds barred then,” said Bob Perkins, a retired Travis County criminal court judge. On ordering Paxton to testify, Perkins said, “it would seem to be the House managers can do anything that they want.”

The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 and could last up to three weeks. Laid out over 16 impeachment articles, House lawyers accuse Paxton of misusing his office and engaging in bribery to provide legal assistance to a campaign donor, now-indicted Austin real estate developer Nate Paul.

Paul, a key witness, is unlikely to say much if called to testify. In June, he was arrested and charged in federal court with eight counts of mortgage fraud, so anything he says in Paxton’s trial could be used against him in his own case. In July, Paul sat for a deposition in a separate civil matter involving a property dispute and, according to a transcript reviewed by the American-Statesman, refused to answer questions by invoking the Fifth Amendment.

Paxton likewise has good reason not to testify. After the impeachment trial, he will appear in a Houston courtroom to resolve a now 8-year-old felony securities fraud case. A trial is set tentatively for February, and anything Paxton says in the impeachment trial could jeopardize his defense in his criminal trial.

Also looming over Paxton is an ongoing federal investigation into his relationship with Paul. The Statesman recently reported that prosecutors seated a grand jury in San Antonio to review evidence and witness testimony.

In June, the Senate approved rules for the impeachment trial, which, notably, do not address Paxton’s testimony. What they do say is the presiding officer — Patrick — has the power to compel witnesses to testify and to punish an uncooperative witness with contempt. The rules prohibit lawyers from “prolonged, repetitive, or unnecessary questioning.” That seems to indicate that if Paxton takes the stand, then House lawyers cannot probe him at length if he invokes the Fifth Amendment and refuses to answer questions.

Rick Flores, an Austin defense lawyer, said it makes sense for House prosecutors to want to question Paxton, even if he's unlikely to answer.

"I'd think they'd want to call him to the witness stand and make him say the words that he's invoking the Fifth Amendment," Flores said. "The optics of him saying that would be bad for him."

