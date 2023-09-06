Ken Paxton impeachment trial live updates: Follow for the latest coverage from Day 2

Day two of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, with continued testimony from former Paxton top aide Jeffrey Mateer.

Mateer, the former second-in-command in the attorney general's office, was the only witness to testify on Tuesday, the trial's first day. His testimony was interrupted after Paxton's lawyers objected to admitting as evidence a written communication involving Paxton.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the presiding officer, recessed the trial at 5 p.m. — an hour earlier than scheduled — and said he would rule on the matter in the morning.

House prosecutors say the exhibit, which came from Paxton's lawyers, is admissible and that Paxton's defense team had said as much before trial.

From left: Lawyer Tony Buzbee, Ken Paxton and lawyer Dan Cogdell, stand as Paxton pleads not guilty during his impeachment trial Tuesday in the Texas Senate at the Capitol in Austin. The trial will determine if the suspended attorney general will be removed from office.

Earlier on Tuesday, Patrick ruled that Paxton could not be compelled to testify, and the senators rejected more than a dozen motions from Paxton to dismiss the impeachment charges, or even the entire case against him. Paxton appeared in the impeachment court only briefly on Tuesday and let his lawyer, Tony Buzbee, plead not guilty on his behalf. Paxton, who is no longer required to attend the trial, did not return after lunch.

Sixteen impeachment articles accused Paxton of bribery and misuse of office in his relationship with Austin real estate developer Nate Paul.

