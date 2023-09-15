Ken Paxton impeachment trial live updates: Murr, Buzbee make final arguments

Murr, Buzbee begin closing arguments in Paxton impeachment

During closing arguments Friday morning, Junction-based Republican Rep. Andrew Murr called on senators to impeach suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Murr, who led the team of House members who investigated Paxton this spring, said Paxton's claims about not conducting misdeeds were "divorce from reality."

Paxton's commitment to delivering results for Nate Paul, an Austin real estate developer and Paxton campaign donor, damaged the attorney general's office, Murr said.

While voters elected Paxton, "they have blindly ignored the fact that he has ultimately ended up serving one person: himself," Murr said.

Tony Buzbee, who's leading Paxton's legal defense, delivered his closing remarks standing next to a poster of prosecution team leader Rusty Hardin that said "10 times worse." In pre-trial remarks, Hardin said the evidence would be 10 times worse than what the public knew knew before the trial.

Buzbee called the proceedings a "political witch hunt" and argued the prosecution hadn't proven Paxton's guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

"They didn't prove anything other than they don't like Ken Paxton," Buzbee said.

The eighth day of the impeachment trial for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ended in a dramatic sweep Thursday when the defense team rested its case after calling only four witnesses. Closing arguments from both the House prosecutors and Paxton's lawyers are expected Friday.

The defense team called its witnesses for the first time Thursday after House prosecutors rested their case Wednesday.

Paxton's lawyers on Thursday called four witnesses, all current employees of the attorney general's office. The defense team asked questions that sought to refute claims Paxton had improperly ordered the release of an FBI brief concerning Nate Paul — an Austin real estate developer and Paxton campaign donor — to the the businessman's lawyers.

Thursday's proceedings also included testimony from Austin Kinghorn, the attorney general's associate deputy for legal counsel, who defended his boss against claims Paxton improperly accessed information to benefit Paul.

"It's his agency," Kinghorn said.

When House prosecutors asked Kinghorn who he represents — the state of Texas or Paxton — he said, "I do not see them in conflict."

Paxton, who is facing possible removal from office on 16 impeachment charges, including bribery and abuse of office, has been suspended without pay since the House on May 27 voted overwhelmingly to impeach him. Two-thirds support from the Senate, or 21 of 30 eligible members, will be required to find Paxton guilty of any charge. If Paxton is found guilty of even one charge, he will be removed from office. Senators could then take up a second vote to permanently bar Paxton from holding elected office in Texas.

