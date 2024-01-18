Ken Paxton says he will stop fighting whistleblower lawsuit, agrees to accept final ruling

Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will accept a trial court judge's final ruling on the wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former top aides in his office who complained to the FBI about their former boss' potentially illegal behavior in using the state office to help a friend and campaign donor, former Austin real estate developer Nate Paul.

In announcing his intent to accept a final judgment by a Travis County state District Court, Paxton, with his Thursday court filing, is effectively seeking to end the suit as a previous court order mandating his deposition in the case requires him to comply by Feb. 9.

Expressing disdain for the lawsuit brought by the whistleblowers, Paxton said he hopes Thursday motion will end an effort to "sabotage" his leadership and save taxpayer dollars. Paxton has expended his legal remedies to keep him from testifying under oath in the case or having the suit thrown out after the Texas Supreme Court last week affirmed the lower court's ruling compelling his deposition.

"For these reasons, today, my office acted to end this wasteful litigation by filing an amended answer that — consistent with the previous decision to settle this case — will enable the trial court to enter a final judgment without any further litigation," Paxton said in a statement.

Arguing that many of the allegations brought in the lawsuit were previously adjudicated publicly during a Senate impeachment trial last September, in which Paxton was acquitted on all counts, Thursday's filing states that the decision to accept the court's judgement should not be construed as "an admission that OAG, its employees, or the Attorney General violated any state or federal law — because none of them have violated any law as has been adequately and thoroughly shown elsewhere."

Laying the blame at the feet of the whistleblowers for not accepting the Senate's ruling last year and continuing to seek a settlement after the Texas House refused to fund an initial $3.3 million settlement agreement — the lower chamber decided instead to pursue an impeachment inquiry and ultimately overwhelmingly voted to impeach the attorney general on 20 charges, including bribery and abuse of office — Paxton says he views the ongoing case as "bad-faith efforts to prolong legal proceedings."

"I will not allow these former employees to deter me from doing the job that voters elected me to do," Paxton said. "For these reasons, we have moved to end this litigation and eliminate the distractions associated with it.”

From left, whistleblowers David Maxwell, former director of law enforcement at the Office of the Attorney General, and former Deputy Attorneys General Ryan Vassar and Blake Brickman listen to closing arguments at Ken Paxton's impeachment trial Sept. 15.

Joe Knight, who represents Ryan Vassar, Paxton's former deputy legal counsel who is one of the plaintiffs in the case, sought to throw cold water on Paxton's accusations Thursday, saying he will examine the filing further before providing a full comment. But, he said, Paxton's argument against the validity of the whistleblowers' case has been previously rejected by four separate courts.

"I can say without hesitation that the accusation you quote is utter crap," Knight responded in an email to an American-Statesman request for comment on Paxton's filing. "And I edited myself. OAG made that argument in four different courts (one of them twice) and lost every time."

The Texas Supreme Court on Jan. 12 rejected Paxton's appeal to block him from being deposed. The court, ruling to uphold previous decisions by District Judge Jan Soifer and the 3rd Court of Appeals, mandated Paxton's deposition and allowed the whistleblowers to continue seeking a settlement agreement.

On Tuesday, Nate Paul, who was at the center of the allegations against Paxton in the impeachment trial and never took the witness stand, filed a motion to quash his deposition in the whistleblower case, which was set for Feb. 21, and sought a protective order.

Attorney General Ken Paxton, middle, sits with his attorneys Tony Buzbee, left, and Mitch Little during his Senate impeachment trial in September.

In a separate case last June — after the House had impeached Paxton but before his trial in the Senate — Paul was indicted on eight federal charges accusing him of making false statements to secure loans to purchase properties. In November, he was indicted on four additional counts of wire fraud accusing him of lying to his business partners who invested in his real estate company.

As part of Paxton's motion to halt the lawsuit in favor of a final judgment, the state's top law enforcement officer said he will accept and not contest the ruling, seeking to leave the decision to the Legislature on "whether and when to fund such judgment, whether in whole or in part, consistent with the Legislature’s prerogative."

Separately, Paxton — who spent roughly $2.3 million on legal fees during the impeachment trial and sits with over $1.8 million campaign cash on hand, according to Texas Ethics Commission filings Thursday — faces a separate yearslong securities fraud lawsuit in Houston that is set for April.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks final judgement in case that led to impeachment