With Ken Paxton suspended as Texas attorney general, what services are still available?

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been impeached and suspended from duties, so what does that mean for services the office offers the public?

Paxton was impeached by a Texas House of Representatives vote on Saturday. The decision comes after a special committee spent months investigating Texas’ top lawyer, who has long been under criminal indictment.

While he awaits a trial by the Texas Senate, Paxton is suspended from all attorney general duties. Filling in as interim attorney general is Brent Webster, Paxton’s top assistant, who told staffers over the weekend that day-to-day operation will continue as normal, according to WFAA.

The Texas attorney general’s office is the state agency that processes child support, criminal justice, legal services, investigations and civil litigation.

With Paxton suspended from his duties, what happens to the services the Texas attorney general’s office provides? Here’s what we know:

Are child support payments in Texas on pause?

No, child support payments are not on pause despite Paxton’s impeachment.

The attorney general’s office is still open for business, which means people are still legally required to make child support payments. The office of the attorney general has over 4,000 employees working in a variety of departments, including processing of child support payments.

Child support payments through the Texas attorney general’s office can be paid online, over the phone or by mail.

To pay child support payments online, people need to enter in a few details:

First and last name

Social security number

Address

Case number

Valid email address

Visit here to pay.

Paying by mail is similar in that you need to have a name, case number and check ready to go. Mail payments need to be sent to the state disbursement unit at P.O. Box 659791 in San Antonio, TX, 78265.

Phone payments can be made by calling 855-853-8286.

The Texas attorney general’s office has a variety of ways to enforce child support payments:

License suspension — The AG office can suspend driver’s, professional, hunting and fishing licenses at will.

Passport denial — You could be denied a new or renewed passport.

Lien claims — The AG’s office could file a lien (a claim or legal right against assets) on retirement and life insurance plans, properties or bank accounts.

Can the Texas attorney general office still offer legal services?

Yes, Paxton may have been in charge, but the attorney general’s office is still operating as the state’s top legal agency.

As Texas’ chief legal office, the agency serves as legal counsel to all boards and agencies across the state, from the governor to state organizations. Whether its providing legal representation or counsel, to defending and enforcing Texas laws, the attorney general office’s is the legal arm of the government.

There are 13 civil and defense litigation divisions under the Texas attorney general:

Administrative law

Antitrust division

Bankruptcy and collections

Charitable trusts

Civil medicaid fraud

Consumer protection

Environment protection

General litigation

Law enforcement defense

Legal technical support

Tax litigation

Tort litigation

Transportation litigation

Through the 13 divisions, the attorney general’s office is able to take legal action on several topics. Whether its filing civil cases over unfair business practices, protecting public resources in court or investigating antitrust statutes, the agency will defend anything related to the Texas Constitution.

Are criminal investigations and prosecutions in Texas continuing?

Yes, the attorney general’s office is still investigating and prosecuting criminals.

A few of the main areas of interest for the office include investigating human trafficking and internet crimes against children. Another mainstay is looking into election fraud and assisting local law enforcement in prosecutions and appeals.

Criminal services are still ongoing as the agency’s prosecutors work to secure statewide justice.