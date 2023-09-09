In Ken Paxton's impeachment trial, normally loquacious senators must sit silent as jurors

AUSTIN — The impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton puts the members of the Texas Senate in the oddest of circumstances.

And not just because they'll have to decide whether to banish a thrice-elected statewide official from office.

Members of the Texas Senate are the jurors in the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton.

All 31 members of the Legislature's upper chamber also have to keep their mouths shut, at least publicly, for hours on end as they sit in the Senate chamber and listen to the lawyers from each side question the witnesses making the case for whether Paxton is allowed continue the job he's scheduled to hold until January 2027.

And that simply does not happen in the Texas Senate.

Senators, by their very nature, are not wallflowers. Many of them came up through ranks of local government or had first served in the Texas House. Some have courtroom experience. All of them have successful careers.

Put simply, they are used to doing the talking. And even when their colleagues are the ones doing the talking when the full Senate is in session, the others are not necessarily listening — at least not all of the time.

More: Political scandals are not uncommon in Texas. Here's what makes the Paxton saga unique.

Here's why: By the time any bill comes to the Senate floor for debate, its fate is almost always predetermined. Even before a piece of legislation is filed, it's author is already working behind the scenes to scrounge up votes to move it toward the finish line.

Sen. Royce West, D - Dallas, left, and Sen. John Whitmire, D - Houston, listen to testimony from Ryan Vassar, former deputy attorney general, at the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton at the Capitol on Thursday September 7, 2023.

If it's controversial, opponents are lining up votes to kill it. On the sidelines, stakeholders — that's legislative-speak for lobbyists and activists — are working for or against it.

And before a committee chairperson agrees to schedule a vote, assuming the bill even gets a hearing, the author is going to have to show there are votes enough to pass it. Then, if it gets out of committee, the president of the Senate is going to demand the same before wasting the chamber's time on a measure bound for the scrap heap.

But that doesn't mean when a bill does get to the floor, the senators are going to quietly vote and move on to the next one. No. They're going to talk. The author and allies will extoll its many virtues and thank its many supporters, inside the chamber and out.

Opponents are going to rail against it, and warn of dire consequences for the people of Texas should the bill ever find its way to the lawbooks. The speeches might be emotional, even eloquent, and they might even bring some in the Senate gallery to tears or to laughter.

More: Why 'RINOs' are at the center of Ken Paxton's impeachment trial in a GOP-led Texas Senate

But one thing the speeches will almost never do is change minds on the Senate floor. That's why if people in the gallery watch closely they'll see one senator talking and a dozen or so focusing their attention elsewhere, talking on the phone or even taking a break in the Senate lounge off the chamber floor.

It's not disrespectful, it's just that by now, they've heard it all before and their votes — yea or nay — have been locked in for weeks.

But the impeachment trial is a whole different animal. The senators are jurors. They don't get to ask questions from the floor, and are forbidden to publicly discuss the matter before them at all.

That's not to say that some votes, either in support of Paxton or to send him packing, might not be locked in. We got a glimpse of how it might go on a series of votes when the trial opened on whether some of the charges should be dismissed or whether some evidence should be taken off the table.

Sen. Angela Paxton, R - McKinney, listens to testimony from Ryan Vassar, former deputy attorney general, at the impeachment trial of her husband Attorney General Ken Paxton at the Capitol on Thursday September 7, 2023.

The votes did not go well for Paxton. His side lost nearly all of them by more than the two-thirds needed to convict him. But each of the 30 senators who hold the attorney general's fate in their hand (as the wife of the AG, state Sen. Angela Paxton doesn't get a vote), took an oath to consider only the evidence presented as the trial unfolds when making their decision.

To fulfill that oath, the senators have to pay attention. And they have to mute any instinct they might have to rise from their chairs and make their voices heard.

John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network in Austin. Contact him at jmoritz@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly called Twitter, @JohnnieMo.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: The Ken Paxton impeachment trial forces senators to keep mum as jurors