Kenai dentist and wife indicted on charges linked to accusations of $3.5 million in tax evasion

Apr. 30—A Kenai dentist and his wife are facing numerous federal charges linked to accusations they avoided paying more than $3.5 million in taxes and filed false bankruptcy petitions to evade collection.

Glenn Lockwood and his wife, 56-year-old Saray Consuelo Sarmiento Angarita Lockwood, were indicted by an Anchorage grand jury on 84 total counts including tax evasion, bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets, false oath in bankruptcy, wire fraud and money laundering.

Glenn Lockwood, 75, was previously convicted of tax evasion in 2009. He served five years in prison, according to Lisa Loughton, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Anchorage.

The dentist was arrested Wednesday evening, Loughton said. He's jailed at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

Saray Lockwood has fled the country and is in Colombia, Loughton said. There was no additional information available about her status as of Friday.

Federal prosecutors accuse the couple of forming a limited-liability company to hold assets, then denying ownership during bankruptcy proceedings.

The new charges stem from activities that started in 2013, according to the 37-page indictment originally filed April 21 but not unsealed until Thursday.

The married couple own Kenai Dental Clinic, which has "generated substantial gross receipts for over two decades, typically ranging from approximately $1 million to $2 million per year," according to the indictment. Along with receiving salaries, both Lockwoods got bonuses of $22,000 to $70,000 a year.

No one answered the phone at the clinic Friday and a Facebook message to the business was not returned. The couple's attorney could not immediately be reached.

In 2015, the IRS notified the couple of plans to seize the clinic and other properties, according to the indictment. The couple registered a business called Strategic Innovations LLC in Wyoming and began paying money into that company, then used the money under that name to buy back their properties.

The Lockwoods filed for bankruptcy in 2019 "to hinder and delay IRS collection efforts," including seizing their home, the indictment says. During bankruptcy proceedings, the couple testified they had no ownership in Strategic Innovations.

The clinic directly paid for the couple's personal legal expenses to four law firms, according to the indictment.

Glenn Lockwood is scheduled for arraignment Monday. The hearing was originally scheduled for Friday but an unspecified medical condition delayed that proceeding, according to a federal courts database.

In Lockwood's prior case, federal prosecutors accused him of attempting to evade paying over $575,000 in federal income taxes from 2000 through 2003.

An indictment at the time claimed Lockwood improperly leased his professional services to an Irish entity, which leased his services to a Nevada company, which, in turn, leased Lockwood's services back to his professional corporation, Glenn E. Lockwood, DDS, PC, according to a Justice Department statement at the time of his 2009 sentencing.

Evidence during his trial "established that Lockwood used nominees, offshore accounts, and a sham trust to disguise his interest in assets. He hid his money offshore, funneling it through Ireland and the Caribbean island of Nevis and the Bahamas," prosecutors said.

Lockwood, the statement said, also deducted nearly all expenses as business expenses including clothes, groceries and gas but also vacation home utilities and "a $1,504 charge to Mabel's House of Prostitution in Nevada."