Kenan and Kel Gets Gritty Reboot on SNL With Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer pitches a gritty reboot of Kenan and Kel to Kenan Thompson on Saturday Night Live
Keke Palmer pitches a gritty reboot of Kenan and Kel to Kenan Thompson on Saturday Night Live
On Friday, Elon Musk banned Kanye West from the social media platform for "incitement to violence"
Elon Musk says impressions on posts containing hate speech are down overall, but researchers say slurs and antisemitic content are skyrocketing.
James Gunn is writing and directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third installment in the beloved franchise. Here's everything we know.
Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter again after antisemitic posts, following antisemitic comments during an interview with Alex Jones.
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that backup quarterback Cade Klubnik will start the second half of the ACC championship game vs. UNC
Day one of QVC's Nine Days of Deals is offering big holiday savings on totes, handbags, wallets, backpacks and even luggage for a limited time.
#Bills' Jordan Poyer disagrees with overturned INT: 'That's a catch to me'
Vincent Aboubakar’s powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn't help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team's 1-0 win over Brazil's reserves on Friday. Aboubakar was sent off after a second booking for taking off his shirt during his celebration, leading him to miss the final minutes of his team’s big victory.
Keke Palmer announces she is expecting her first child during her opening monologue on the Dec. 3 episode of "Saturday Night Live." See the moment!
The Steelers announced a pair of roster moves on Saturday.
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) Cameroon coach Rigobert Song came full circle on a memorable and bittersweet night for African soccer. Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, the only member of Cameroon's team who plays for a Cameroonian club, made an inspiring run and cross to set up Vincent Aboubakar's header and stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 victory to make the Indomitable Lions the first African nation to beat Brazil at a World Cup. Despite the victory on Friday, Cameroon finished third in its group and was eliminated.
Queen Elizabeth's 1994 trip to Russia is depicted in season five of The Crown. Here, see the real photos of the historic state visit she and Prince Philip undertook. In October 1994, president Boris Yeltsin hosted Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Russia.
President Bukele says the troops are surrounding a restive city, arresting suspects "one by one".
The film's title, 'Dial of Destiny,' was revealed alongside the poster and trailer for the long-awaited final film in the franchise starring Harrison Ford.
The Ravens made four roster moves ahead of their Week 13 game against the Broncos
These prices are unreal! The post J.Crew’s best-selling, cult-popular coats are on sale for under $100 — grab one for winter! appeared first on In The Know.
Premiering the series "1923," Harrison Ford praised the de-aging technology used in his fifth "Indiana Jones" film, out next summer. (Dec. 2)
Trying to find a metric where the Colts have an advantage is an exercise in futility but there are a few categories they hold the edge. | From @ProfessorO_NFL
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday he would not be part of a group of federal politicians set to travel to Taiwan for a reported five-day visit aimed at conveying Australia's wish to maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific. The group, which includes Australia's governing Labor Party and opposition Liberal-National coalition MPs, will fly to Taiwan on Sunday and is the first delegation of its type to visit there since 2019, The Australian newspaper reported on Saturday. Albanese on Saturday described the trip as a "backbench" visit to Taiwan, not a government-led one.
You can and should see some of Cena's finest films.View Entire Post ›