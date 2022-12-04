Kenan and Kel Gets Gritty Reboot on SNL With Keke Palmer

The Associated Press

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) Cameroon coach Rigobert Song came full circle on a memorable and bittersweet night for African soccer. Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, the only member of Cameroon's team who plays for a Cameroonian club, made an inspiring run and cross to set up Vincent Aboubakar's header and stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 victory to make the Indomitable Lions the first African nation to beat Brazil at a World Cup. Despite the victory on Friday, Cameroon finished third in its group and was eliminated.