Kenan Thompson mocked Leonardo DiCaprio at the Emmys by joking that Zendaya was 'too old' to date him

Kenan Thompson made a joke at actor Leonardo DiCaprio's expense during his opening monologue as the host at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night.

"Zendaya just turned 26 last week, happy birthday," Thompson said, per the Daily Beast. "26 is a weird age in Hollywood. I mean, you're young enough to play a high school student but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio."

Zendaya won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her performance as Rue, a high school student, in "Euphoria" for the second time. She first won the award in 2020.

As Insider previously reported, 47-year-old DiCaprio, who was not in attendance at the Emmys, has a history of dating famous women who are much younger than him. That trend has sparked a flurry of jokes and memes online. Many such jokes identify 25 as the age during which DiCaprio's relationships with women will end.

DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone recently ended their four-year relationship months after Morrone's 25th birthday, People reported.

Read the original article on Insider