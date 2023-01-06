Kendall homeowner shoots and kills man who broke through his front door, police say

A Kendall homeowner shot and killed a man who broke into his home, Miami-Dade police said Friday morning.

“A man came to the residence, started banging on the front door and eventually forced, and broke, the front door and got in and the homeowner shot the subject,” Miami-Dade Police spokesman Argemis Colome told the Miami Herald.

The alleged intruder was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where he died, Colome said.

Police, who responded to the home in the 10640 block of Southwest 73rd Terrace at 8:30 a.m. Friday, are interviewing the homeowner. Charges have not been filed and police are not releasing names at this time.

The subject was shot when he was inside the home, Colome said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when new information is available.