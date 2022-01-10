Kendall Jenner defends herself after critics say it was 'inappropriate' for her to wear a form-fitting cutout dress to a friend's wedding

Kendall Jenner wore a dress with prominent cutouts to her friend Lauren Perez's wedding in November. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images/Instagram/@kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner said she asked for Lauren Perez's permission to wear a cutout dress to her wedding.

Perez and Jenner both responded on Instagram to criticism that the dress was "inappropriate."

Perez said Jenner "looked stunning" in the dress.

Kendall Jenner said she asked her friend Lauren Perez for permission before wearing a controversial dress with prominent upper-body cutouts to Perez's wedding.

Perez, an influencer with over 417,000 followers on Instagram, was married in November in Miami. Jenner, who was a bridesmaid, attended the reception wearing a black dress from Mônot's spring/summer 2022 collection that featured a long flowing skirt and diamond-shaped cutouts that exposed her midriff and parts of her chest, Insider previously reported.

At the time, Jenner faced criticism that the dress was too revealing to wear to a wedding as a guest, Insider reported. Elaine Swann, an etiquette expert and former wedding coordinator, told Insider in November that Jenner "certainly made a mistake" in her dress selection and broke etiquette rules given that she "stood out" from other guests at the reception.

Perez and Jenner weighed in on the controversy in the comments of Perez's Instagram post on December 31 with snapshots from the wedding, which she called "the greatest night of 2021" in the caption.

Some people in the comments again criticized Jenner's attire choice, with one saying it was "inappropriate" for a wedding. That comment prompted other users to defend Jenner; one person said that if Perez "had an issue with the dress i'm sure kendall would've understood."

Perez said in the comment thread that Jenner "looked stunning" and that she "loved it."

"Obvi asked for your approval in advance too," Jenner responded to Perez, adding, "We love a beach wedding."

Read the original article on Insider