Kendall Jenner dines, parties and drinks all over Miami ahead of Hurricane Ian

Drink and dash.

Kendall Jenner got out of Miami just in time.

The model turned adult beverage entrepreneur brought her 818 Tequila to town Saturday night, a few days before Hurricane Ian made his, um, presence known.

Jenner’s latest blend to hit the shelves? Eight Reserve by 818, an “ultra-premium” añejo. The flavor of this 80 proofer, aged in French and American barrels, is as “harmonious as it is unique,” according to release.

Kendall Jenner at LIV Miami celebrating the launch of her new Añejo Reserve Tequila, Eight Reserve by 818/ Credit: Sophie Sahara

To celebrate, share the love (and obviously, promote) the potent stuff, Jenner dropped into Bad Bunny’s clubstaurant Gekkō in Miami Beach. The 26 year old “Kardashians” star was joined by fellow catwalker pal Fai Khadra as well as the Japanese eatery’s gregarious co-owner David Grutman.

Last year, Grutman also hosted the famous sibling at Strawberry Moon at his Good Time Hotel, where Jenner mixed up fruity margaritas in short shorts for starstruck patrons behind the bar.

The festivities continued with a pit stop at another one of Grutman’s venues, LIV nightclub, a few blocks north. There, the reality star struck a pose with the eight-shaped bottle, a handmade ceramic decanter produced by Mexican artisans.

That sleek souvenir may contribute to the reason why her booze will set you back a cool $200.

But just think of all the selfie possibilities. Priceless.

To find a store to purchase 818, search on www.drink818.com.