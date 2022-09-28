Kendall Jenner is the queen of 'naked' fashion. Here are her boldest see-through looks.

Kendall Jenner at a Harper's Bazaar event in New York City on September 8, 2017. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner has been wearing see-through fashion since her first runway appearance in 2014.

She's rocked sheer tops, mesh gowns, and skirts that reveal her underwear.

In interviews, Jenner has said she's not afraid to show skin while modeling or attending events.

Kendall Jenner walked her first high-fashion runway in 2014 while wearing a see-through top.

Kendall Jenner on a Marc Jacobs runway in New York City on February 13, 2014. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She recently told Vogue that she "could not believe" she was at the Marc Jacobs show, but "weirdly had little nerves."

"I was pretty chill — even though my boobies were out," Jenner told the publication. "I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, 'I'm game. Like I don't mind. I'm all good with the nipple.'"

"It didn't make me any more nervous," she added. "I genuinely was just like, 'Dope. Whatever they want. It's their vision, so let's do it.' I was completely comfortable."

She then strutted her way through a Tommy Hilfiger show in a sheer dress covered in red and white stars.

Kendall Jenner on a Tommy Hilfiger runway in New York City on September 8, 2014. Randy Brooke/Stringer/Getty Images

She wore no bra underneath the blue gown, but donned a pair of boy-short underwear and navy boots.

To complete the see-through look, Jenner also wore a star-shaped necklace, layered bracelets, and stars painted on her face.

A few days later, Jenner took a different approach to the "naked" trend, wearing a black dress with bold cutouts.

Kendall Jenner walks a Balmain runway in Paris, France, on September 25, 2014. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She wore the halter dress for Balmain's runway show that season.

It had rectangle cutouts across its bodice, square ones down its skirt, and a barely-there mesh lining underneath.

Her next runway look was equally bold and showed just as much skin.

Kendall Jenner walks a Sonia Rykiel runway in Paris, France, on September 29, 2014. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

There were two pieces in her all-black ensemble: a high-waisted, tiered skirt with sheer panels, and a mesh bralette with a thin ruffle across the neckline.

In 2015, Jenner modeled a lilac Givenchy dress with a semi-sheer top and a skirt made from giant tassels.

Kendall Jenner walks a Givenchy runway in Paris, France, on June 26, 2015. Victor Boyko/Getty Images

To complete the bold outfit — which revealed her chest — Jenner wore oversized hoop earrings, layered cross necklaces, a black headband, open-toe boots, and sharp eye makeup.

Story continues

Off the runway, she wore one of her first "naked" dresses on a red carpet at the 2015 ESPYS.

Kendall Jenner at the ESPYS in Los Angeles, California, on July 15, 2015. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Alexandre Vauthier Couture designed her chiffon dress. It had sheer long sleeves, a dark bodice, and thin strips of sequins on its skirt.

Its opaque skirt, on the other hand, reached the floor and extended into a train.

After her first appearance in a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the model changed into a green gown that was subtly see-through.

Kendall Jenner at a Victoria's Secret after-party in New York City on November 10, 2015. Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Atelier Versace custom-made Jenner's wrap dress, which was made from a glowing fabric that looked as if it was liquid cascading down her body.

The dress featured a deep-V neckline, a wrap-style bodice, and a slit in its skirt that almost reached her hip.

In 2016, Jenner attended the Cannes Film Festival in a sheer gown with an all-over snake print.

Kendall Jenner at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 15, 2016. George Pimentel/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Designed by Cavalli Couture, Jenner's black gown had long sleeves and a mock neckline.

It was made entirely from mesh to give the "naked" illusion, but its snake print was strategically placed so that it covered her chest.

She then walked the 2017 Met Gala red carpet in a "naked" dress that caught your attention from every angle.

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2017. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Her mesh La Perla dress was black and had a long cutout down the length of its sparkling bodice.

The see-through fabric also wrapped around her body, creating a thigh-high slit in its skirt and a deep scoop across her back.

Jenner put a classy twist on the daring trend at a Harper's Bazaar event that same year.

Kendall Jenner at a Harper's Bazaar event in New York City on September 8, 2017. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Her short-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana dress was embellished with crystals along its neckline.

The jewels pointed to its corset bodice and ruched skirt, the latter of which was transparent.

She did the same at a Tiffany & Co. event in 2018 but via a white minidress.

Kendall Jenner at a Tiffany & Co. event in New York City on May 3, 2018. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Her sparkling outfit was sleeveless with a short slit in its skirt, and a satin belt tied in a bow around her waist.

She wore the sleeveless Elie Saab dress with no bra and underwear that matched her skin tone.

A few days later, she rocked one of the most "naked" minidresses she's ever worn.

Kendall Jenner at a Chopard event in Cannes, France, on May 11, 2018. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Her green chainmail gown was coated in gold glitter, with split sleeves that hung at her shoulders like short capes.

It was also gathered at the side of her waist, so the fabric hugged her body and revealed that she wore no bra underneath.

She followed the daring look with a glamorous gown made from sheer tulle at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Kendall Jenner at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Her ruffled gown had a plunging neckline, sheer straps that covered her chest, a tiered skirt, and a bedazzled white belt around her waist.

Jenner wore the Schiaparelli Haute Couture design with a seahorse broach made from diamonds and seafoam-green crystal earrings.

Jenner embraced "naked" fabric once again at the 2018 Fashion Awards.

Kendall Jenner at the Fashion Awards in London, England, on December 10, 2018. Jeff Spicer/BFC/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Julien Macdonald designed her dress with a see-through fabric that matched her skin tone. It was also covered in golden crystals.

Other features of the dress included long sleeves, a diagonal slit across the back, a floor-length skirt, and a thigh-high slit. Jenner wore the gown with a thong and no bra.

Jenner wore one of her most iconic — and boldest — looks at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in New York City on September 13, 2021. John Shearer/WireImage

Her see-through gown complemented her skin, creating the illusion that she was only wearing rows of sparkling diamonds.

On Instagram, the 818 tequila founder said her stunning dress was inspired by another iconic gown: the one Audrey Hepburn wore in "My Fair Lady."

She wore an edgier look in 2022, and her semi-sheer outfit wowed fashion lovers.

Kendall Jenner attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. John Shearer/Getty Images

Jenner's all-black Prada outfit featured a sheer, netted crop top with no bra underneath, and a voluminous skirt with strips of ruffles.

Most recently, Jenner hit a Vogue runway in her underwear.

Kendall Jenner attends the Vogue World runway show on September 12, 2022. Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Prada designed Jenner's outfit, which included a white tank top and a see-through dress made from gray mesh.

Read the original article on Insider