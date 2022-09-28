Kendall Jenner is the queen of 'naked' fashion. Here are her boldest see-through looks.
Kendall Jenner has been wearing see-through fashion since her first runway appearance in 2014.
She's rocked sheer tops, mesh gowns, and skirts that reveal her underwear.
In interviews, Jenner has said she's not afraid to show skin while modeling or attending events.
Kendall Jenner walked her first high-fashion runway in 2014 while wearing a see-through top.
She recently told Vogue that she "could not believe" she was at the Marc Jacobs show, but "weirdly had little nerves."
"I was pretty chill — even though my boobies were out," Jenner told the publication. "I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, 'I'm game. Like I don't mind. I'm all good with the nipple.'"
"It didn't make me any more nervous," she added. "I genuinely was just like, 'Dope. Whatever they want. It's their vision, so let's do it.' I was completely comfortable."
She then strutted her way through a Tommy Hilfiger show in a sheer dress covered in red and white stars.
She wore no bra underneath the blue gown, but donned a pair of boy-short underwear and navy boots.
To complete the see-through look, Jenner also wore a star-shaped necklace, layered bracelets, and stars painted on her face.
A few days later, Jenner took a different approach to the "naked" trend, wearing a black dress with bold cutouts.
She wore the halter dress for Balmain's runway show that season.
It had rectangle cutouts across its bodice, square ones down its skirt, and a barely-there mesh lining underneath.
Her next runway look was equally bold and showed just as much skin.
There were two pieces in her all-black ensemble: a high-waisted, tiered skirt with sheer panels, and a mesh bralette with a thin ruffle across the neckline.
In 2015, Jenner modeled a lilac Givenchy dress with a semi-sheer top and a skirt made from giant tassels.
To complete the bold outfit — which revealed her chest — Jenner wore oversized hoop earrings, layered cross necklaces, a black headband, open-toe boots, and sharp eye makeup.
Off the runway, she wore one of her first "naked" dresses on a red carpet at the 2015 ESPYS.
Alexandre Vauthier Couture designed her chiffon dress. It had sheer long sleeves, a dark bodice, and thin strips of sequins on its skirt.
Its opaque skirt, on the other hand, reached the floor and extended into a train.
After her first appearance in a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the model changed into a green gown that was subtly see-through.
Atelier Versace custom-made Jenner's wrap dress, which was made from a glowing fabric that looked as if it was liquid cascading down her body.
The dress featured a deep-V neckline, a wrap-style bodice, and a slit in its skirt that almost reached her hip.
In 2016, Jenner attended the Cannes Film Festival in a sheer gown with an all-over snake print.
Designed by Cavalli Couture, Jenner's black gown had long sleeves and a mock neckline.
It was made entirely from mesh to give the "naked" illusion, but its snake print was strategically placed so that it covered her chest.
She then walked the 2017 Met Gala red carpet in a "naked" dress that caught your attention from every angle.
Her mesh La Perla dress was black and had a long cutout down the length of its sparkling bodice.
The see-through fabric also wrapped around her body, creating a thigh-high slit in its skirt and a deep scoop across her back.
Jenner put a classy twist on the daring trend at a Harper's Bazaar event that same year.
Her short-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana dress was embellished with crystals along its neckline.
The jewels pointed to its corset bodice and ruched skirt, the latter of which was transparent.
She did the same at a Tiffany & Co. event in 2018 but via a white minidress.
Her sparkling outfit was sleeveless with a short slit in its skirt, and a satin belt tied in a bow around her waist.
She wore the sleeveless Elie Saab dress with no bra and underwear that matched her skin tone.
A few days later, she rocked one of the most "naked" minidresses she's ever worn.
Her green chainmail gown was coated in gold glitter, with split sleeves that hung at her shoulders like short capes.
It was also gathered at the side of her waist, so the fabric hugged her body and revealed that she wore no bra underneath.
She followed the daring look with a glamorous gown made from sheer tulle at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
Her ruffled gown had a plunging neckline, sheer straps that covered her chest, a tiered skirt, and a bedazzled white belt around her waist.
Jenner wore the Schiaparelli Haute Couture design with a seahorse broach made from diamonds and seafoam-green crystal earrings.
Jenner embraced "naked" fabric once again at the 2018 Fashion Awards.
Julien Macdonald designed her dress with a see-through fabric that matched her skin tone. It was also covered in golden crystals.
Other features of the dress included long sleeves, a diagonal slit across the back, a floor-length skirt, and a thigh-high slit. Jenner wore the gown with a thong and no bra.
Jenner wore one of her most iconic — and boldest — looks at the 2021 Met Gala.
Her see-through gown complemented her skin, creating the illusion that she was only wearing rows of sparkling diamonds.
On Instagram, the 818 tequila founder said her stunning dress was inspired by another iconic gown: the one Audrey Hepburn wore in "My Fair Lady."
She wore an edgier look in 2022, and her semi-sheer outfit wowed fashion lovers.
Jenner's all-black Prada outfit featured a sheer, netted crop top with no bra underneath, and a voluminous skirt with strips of ruffles.
Most recently, Jenner hit a Vogue runway in her underwear.
Prada designed Jenner's outfit, which included a white tank top and a see-through dress made from gray mesh.
