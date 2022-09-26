Kendall Jenner says she was 'pretty chill' when asked to wear a see-through shirt during her first fashion show

Kendall Jenner attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in 2019. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner recently spoke with Vogue about 16 outfits she's worn throughout her career.

One style she discussed was her first Marc Jacobs runway look: a sheer top with no bra underneath.

Jenner said she felt comfortable in the outfit and that she was "all good with the nipple."

Most people would arguably be nervous to walk a designer runway in a sheer outfit for the first time — but not Kendall Jenner.

The 26-year-old model and TV star recently filmed a video for Vogue, in which she spoke about 16 outfits she's worn throughout her career.

When shown a picture of herself on a Marc Jacobs runway in 2014, Jenner noted that it was her first high-fashion show and that she was asked to wear a see-through top.

"I actually could not believe that I was there," Jenner said of the runway. "Weirdly had little nerves, and I think it was because my shoes were relatively flat. They weren't some big, tall heel. I was pretty chill — even though my boobies were out."

Jenner went on to say that she "didn't necessarily know" how to walk a runway at the time, so her modeling agency gave her a walking lesson.

She said she took their directions so seriously that she "ended up being really stiff" during her walk.

Still, she said she loves to look back on her younger self and remembers feeling excited about the opportunity.

"I had just turned 18," Jenner said. "I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, 'I'm game. Like I don't mind. I'm all good with the nipple.'"

"It didn't make me any more nervous," she added. "I genuinely was just like, 'Dope. Whatever they want. It's their vision, so let's do it.' I was completely comfortable."

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during a Marc Jacobs fashion show on February 13, 2014. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Daring fashion — which often includes sheer tops, form-fitting dresses, and bold cutouts — is extremely popular among celebrities.

Stars including Miley Cyrus, Joey King, and Dakota Johnson have especially wild wardrobes.

Even influencers have gotten in on the trend, with Tana Mongeau recently telling Insider that she enjoys wearing any outfit that "makes people feel uncomfortable."

