Kendall Jenner slammed on Instagram for changing Astroworld post

Kendall Jenner caught backlash on social media for changing the caption of a photo she posted while attending the Astroworld Festival on Friday where eight people died.

The 26-year-old originally uploaded a photo of herself standing behind Travis Scott's massive stage sipping a drink with the caption, "Will you be at the mountain?"

Then, after the tragedy on Friday night, Jenner updated the caption and simply put a mountain top emoji in reference to the rapper's stage called Utopia Mountain.

Users in the comment section quickly called out the runway star for even keeping the photo on her page in light of the loss of life.

HOUSTON CROWD CRUSH, PANIC AT ASTROWORLD MUSIC FEST RESULT IN AT LEAST 8 DEAD

"Take this down," wrote one person.

"Insensitive af," said another.

"Yeah, take a photo in front of the stage where people died. Really classy," wrote a third.

"People literally died," penned someone else.

"8 people died at the concert… this pic is tone-deaf," agreed another user.

Late Friday evening, at least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at Astroworld while Scott was performing . The tragedy unfolded when the crowd rushed the stage, squeezing people so tightly they couldn't breathe.

TRAVIS SCOTT'S ASTROWORLD DEATHS WERE PRECEDED BY FAN INJURIES AT 2019 FESTIVAL

Officials declared a "mass casualty incident" just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference.

Thirteen people remained hospitalized as of Sunday. Their conditions were not disclosed. Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital at the concert.

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Erika Goldring/WireImage

Investigators are expected to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control in determining what led to the deaths.

Houston police and fire department officials said their investigation will include reviewing video taken by festival organizer Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips from people at the show.

HOUSTON ASTROWORLD DEATHS: ATTENDEES DESCRIBE CROWD CRUSH HORROR: 'FLOOR OF BODIES'

Officials also planned to review the event’s security plan and various permits issued to organizers to see whether they were properly followed. In addition, investigators planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott, and concertgoers.

An ambulance is seen in the crowd during the Astroworld music festival in Houston, November 5, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video on November 6, 2021. Courtesy of Twitter @ONACASELLA /via REUTERS Courtesy of Twitter @ONACASELLA /via REUTERS

In a tweet posted Saturday, Scott said he was "absolutely devastated by what took place." He pledged to work "together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."

Live Nation made a similar statement. The company said on Twitter, "Our hearts are with the Astroworld festival family tonight - especially those we lost and their loved ones."

"We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday."

"As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to the Houston Police." The statement went on to thank the first responders on the scene.