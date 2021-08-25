Kendall Jenner soaks up some sun while showing off bikini body on Italian vacation

Kendall Jenner showed off her toned bikini body Wednesday while enjoying an Italian vacation with boyfriend Devin Booker.

The model, 25, and basketball star, 24, soaked up some sun together while yachting. Jenner wore a colorful printed two-piece bikini while Booker kept it simple with black swim trunks.

In one photo of the couple, Booker can be seen holding yellow snorkeling gear.

The two were first linked in April of 2020 after the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and Booker were spotted on a road trip together in Arizona.

It wasn't until Valentine's Day of 2021 that the couple would go Instagram official by sharing photos of each other on their respective Instagram Stories, according to Cosmopolitan.

"Kendall was ready to take her relationship with Devin to a more public level and get rid of any unnecessary speculation in the media," a source told Entertainment Tonight in March. "She felt ready to share a bit more than she has in the past when she posted the photo of them on Valentine’s Day."

"Their relationship has gotten more serious and Devin is really laid-back and not all about fame or being in the spotlight all the time, which Kendall really likes," the source added.

"He makes her feel comfortable and safe and he’s super respectful, which are all qualities she loves."

Jenner celebrated the couple's one-year anniversary on Instagram in June by sharing a variety of photos on her Instagram Stories once again.