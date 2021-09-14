Kendall Jenner wore the ultimate naked dress covered in crystals to the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating "In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner wore the ultimate naked dress to the Met Gala on Monday night.

Jenner glittered in crystals from head to toe in the sheer Givenchy gown.

She revealed that the gown was inspired by Audrey Hepburn's dress in "My Fair Lady."

While Kim Kardashian decided to completely cover up for the Met Gala red carpet, her younger sister Kendall Jenner went in an entirely different direction.

Jenner sparkled from head to toe in the ultimate "naked dress," designed by Givenchy, for the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme.

It was one of the most daring dresses of the night, but Jenner revealed there was an unlikely inspiration.

The reality TV star posted a photo of Audrey Hepburn in her iconic "My Fair Lady" gown to her Instagram story on Monday night, as well as a clip of Hepburn from the film.

Jenner's glittering dress featured a diamond choker that was similar to the one Hepburn wore in the classic 1964 film.

But she swapped Hepburn's long white opera gloves with a sheer version as well, and went with a simple bun instead of Hepburn's big updo.

