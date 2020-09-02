Kendall man charged with murder of Hialeah man near the Taco Bell near FIU main campus

A Kendall man has been charged with murder after Thursday’s deadly shooting near the Taco Bell that’s a favorite stop for FIU main campus students.

Guillermo Gazapo-Figueroa, 26, surrendered at Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade police say, an argument started between Gazapo-Figueroa and Hialeah resident Jose Luis Contreras Carmona in The Signature Barbershop, in the Florida International Plaza strip mall off the Southwest Eighth Street and 107th Avenue intersection. After the dispute continued into the parking lot the strip mall shares with the Taco Bell, Gazapo-Figueroa shot Carmona, police say.

Carmona was taken to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, but died from his injuries.

UPDATED INFO: Miami-Dade Police is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Taco Bell on SW 107th Ave & SW 8th St. Subjects fled eastbound on 8th Street in a White Mercedes occupied by 2 w/m Please continue to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/WcIb86QvUt — FIUPolice (@FIUPOLICE) August 27, 2020

