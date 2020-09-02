    Advertisement

    Kendall man charged with murder of Hialeah man near the Taco Bell near FIU main campus

    David J. Neal

    A Kendall man has been charged with murder after Thursday’s deadly shooting near the Taco Bell that’s a favorite stop for FIU main campus students.

    Guillermo Gazapo-Figueroa, 26, surrendered at Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

    Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade police say, an argument started between Gazapo-Figueroa and Hialeah resident Jose Luis Contreras Carmona in The Signature Barbershop, in the Florida International Plaza strip mall off the Southwest Eighth Street and 107th Avenue intersection. After the dispute continued into the parking lot the strip mall shares with the Taco Bell, Gazapo-Figueroa shot Carmona, police say.

    Carmona was taken to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, but died from his injuries.

