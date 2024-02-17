Kendall Stanley: Playing politics

Give the Republicans what they want and get ready to get a shiv in the back.

Take immigration for a stunning example.

For months the GOP has been screaming that President Biden must do something to stem the tide of migrants coming across the Mexican border.

But let a bipartisan committee come up with some of the most comprehensive immigration changes in years and all of a sudden Senate Republicans blocked the bill, saying it didn’t go far enough. Even though the provisions were ones sought by the GOP.

The package would have also provided much-needed funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The GOP wanted funds for increased border security as part of the overall package.

Without really looking at the bill House Speaker Mike Johnson said it was dead on arrival in the House, but if it never makes it out of the Senate …

For the GOP it’s a game of moving the goal posts, egged on by former President Donald Trump who appears, despite Johnson’s protestations to the contrary, to be directing the Republican response to the border bills.

Of course, he’d like to keep the Biden campaign off balance by having the Republicans in Congress keeping reform — and thus a chance to better control the border — so Trump can heroically get reelected and on the first day shut the border down.

Just one of the dictator things he has planned for his grand return to the Oval Office.

Even the Wall Street Journal is getting fed up, indicating if Congressional Republicans don’t help Ukraine because of Trump’s disapproval, “Without more US weapons, Ukraine’s supply of 155 mm shells could be gone before the summer. Ukraine has been doing a brilliant job of makeshift arms production, but Russia is receiving a surge of munitions from Iran and North Korea. Without US artillery and air defenses, US officials believe Ukraine will lose the war this year," the WSJ editorial board wrote. "That would be a tragedy for brave Ukraine and a strategic catastrophe for free Europe and the US. It would also make Republicans morally complicit in an historic betrayal."

The GOP is acting as if there were a house fire they wouldn’t accept help from the Biden fire department. Burn it to the ground!

So now we are back to square one on border security, and despite Republican claims that Biden has the tools available to stop the migration, they fail to recall that those tools have already been ruled illegal by the courts when Trump tried them.

There may be a reckoning soon for the Republicans – will Johnson and Senate leader Mitch McConnell have control over their caucuses or will Trump run the show from the sidelines, bullying and thuggishly threatening those whose vision doesn’t match his right up to election time?

As the old saying goes, we shall see.

Say what?

Here it was, a nice balmy day in Northern Michigan prompting Facebook photos of car thermometers reading 59 or 60. On Feb. 8, 2024.

Time for a ride a horse lover I know decided. Can’t blame her.

And then there was Green Valley, Arizona, where the high hit 57, while the wind whistled at 20 mph or so. Just a lovely, lovely day. NOT.

We’ve had snow on the mountaintops this winter, notable not because there’s never snow, just not as often as this winter.

The storms in California managed to send some of their wind, rain and colder temperatures our way, giving us several days in a row of below-normal temperatures. When you start looking at a week’s worth of crappy weather it tends to sour one’s mood.

Not only that, it’s not conducive to golf. Really not conducive, i.e. I left my cold weather gloves back home because, well, it’s supposed to be nice here in the winter.

And certainly it will be, crappy weather tends not to stick around. Hopefully.

Glad you enjoyed the nice weather!

