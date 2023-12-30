Kendall Stanley: Serving justice

It was a short conversation, just me and retired circuit court judge Richard M. Pajtas.

I mentioned that this summer I served on a circuit court jury and he wondered if I would do it again. After a very little thought I said yes, with the full knowledge that a number of people would rather have a root canal than get stuck on a jury.

The judge knows from where it comes to juries. Elected firsts in 1985, he served for the next 30 years on the circuit court, forced to retire by state law in 2015 at age 70.

There are things that we as citizens should be a part of, the top of the list being a regular voter. Don’t like how things are going on city council, the school board or Congress – if you don’t vote you don’t get the privilege of complaining. Simple as that, participate or shut up and go home.

So here’s the deal – potential jurors are picked randomly from state driver’s license holders and state ID holders. There are always more potential jurors than you would expect.

Everyone shows up for voir dire, the picking of the jury, where some prospective jurors will be excused by the judge, the attorneys can excuse some prospective jurors for cause and dismiss other potential jurors without any cause at all.

It is interesting – some jurors approached the judge and because of what may have happened to them were dismissed from the jury.

It becomes obvious as time goes on that some prospective jurors REALLY don’t want to be part of the proceedings.

If body language could talk — Oh duh, it does, there are some called to serve that were pretty hostile.

What becomes less clear was why some potential jurors were dismissed. Obviously the attorneys wanted certain jurors and were trying very hard to come up with “their” jury. But if they didn’t have to provide a reason for dismissal, it was only a guess as to why they were booted.

As a felony trial, the jurors were facing days in the courtroom, and also faced with the admonition that speaking about the trial was verboten. Sorry dear, can’t say anything about the trial until it is over!

The trial went on and finally it was time for the jurors to take to the jury room and come up with their verdict. Ultimately we had to decide a verdict unanimously. And we did, not guilty on all counts. And then the judge thanked us for our service.

Were we a jury of the defendant’s peers? I believe we were and the case was adjudicated fairly.

Would I serve again? Yes, I’d be willing to serve, although because of my age I can decline to be a juror.

But why miss out on participating in one of our country’s signature processes.

If you get the opportunity to be a juror, take it!

Onward to 2024

Yes children, there was a Santa Claus and now we look down the barrel of 2024, destined to be a year for the books!

As one might imagine the year will go down as a year of politics. The start of primary elections and the Iowa caucus are just around the corner with Trump taking huge leads into those contests if polls are to be believed.

The main question will ultimately be whether all the Trump true believers will number enough voters to return him to the White House.

Or whether he finds himself facing prison time for any of the dozens of charges he is facing.

But there are equally significant elections coming up – every member of the House of Representatives is up for reelection, along with several senators. Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced her retirement this year, so the scramble is on as to who will be elected in Michigan this year.

There is little hope for peace in the Mideast and in Ukraine.

While all of that may give one a headache just thinking about it, we can make a difference. Volunteer your time at a food bank or any number of other non-profits that are always looking for another set of hands to make the work load lighter.

Become a Big Brother or Big Sister. Mentor kids at your local library. Pitch in at work bees by area conservancies. Grab your hammer and be like Jimmy Carter, building homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Even though the world outlook may be grim, your local outlook doesn’t have to be.

A great 2024 starts with all of us.

Happy New Year.

