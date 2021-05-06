Kendall woman attacked in broad daylight, cops say. Suspect is on the loose.

Devoun Cetoute
·1 min read

While exercising in a quiet Kendall neighborhood Wednesday morning, a woman was attacked by a man police are still searching for and trying to identify.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the 46-year-old woman — who police did not identify — was exercising in the area of Southwest 65th Terrace and Southwest 92nd Avenue, Miami-Dade police said.

An unknown man came up from behind and pushed her to the ground, police say. A struggle ensued.

The man then ran in an unknown direction, leaving the woman. She was not injured during the fight, police say.

Miami-Dade police did not give any further details on the assault or what the man looked like.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477 or (866) 471-8477, or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”

