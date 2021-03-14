A Kendall woman had a license. She didn’t have a license to do dentistry out of her condo

David J. Neal
·1 min read

Kendall resident Regina Cespedes had been a licensed dental radiographer since 2010. That licensed her to take x-rays — not act as a dentist.

And, now, Cespedes isn’t a dental radiographer anymore after Wednesdays’ voluntary surrender of her dental radiographer license. It ends the disciplinary issue against her brought by the Florida Department of Health after, the department said, she got caught practicing unlicensed dentistry out of her home in Tangerines Condo.

Cespedes was arrested on a charge of performing dentistry without a license in February 2019, but the state attorney’s office didn’t file charges against her. She completed pre-trial intervention on a drug charge.

The administrative complaint filed by the Florida Department of Health says Miami-Dade police saw possible dental patients leaving 6735 SW 137th Ct., 12D, which Miami-Dade property records say is owned by Hector J. Lora Cespedes.

After Regina Cespedes allowed a search of her home by police, the state says, cops saw “a dental chair, a dental radiograph machine, lidocaine, and other dental tools, drugs and materials.”

The complaint says she admitted to practicing dentistry out of her home.

Miami plastic surgeon disappeared as his patient bled into unconsciousness, state says

Doral woman pretending to be plastic surgeon arrested after bad nose surgery, police say

Fake doctor told his victim he saw gynecology patients at his South Beach condo, cops say

Clinical trials in Kendall for addiction and diabetes drugs were fraudulent, feds say

