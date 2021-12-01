Kendra Wilkinson shares rare photos of her kids — and they look so grown-up!

Reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson is sharing rare photos of her children — and fans can’t believe how grown up they look.

In the pictures, 11-year-old Hank IV towers over 5-foot-4 Wilkinson. Alijah, 7, comes up to her mom’s shoulder.

“Please tell your babies to stop getting so big,” one person wrote.

Added another, “Holy Moly what did you feed that boy. I need some of whatever he’s having.”

Several remarked on how happy they all looked in the snap that was taken on Thanksgiving.

Wilkinson shares her two children with ex-husband Hank Baskett, a former NFL player. The couple split in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage and share joint custody of Hank IV and Alijah.

Last month, the “Girls Next Door” star opened up about co-parenting with Baskett and said it hasn't always been easy.

“It was a rough start for me to get used to,” she told People. “I didn’t know how to not have my kids. And then the guilt would set in. I’m in a neighborhood where everyone has their kids 24/7 and when I don’t have my kids I want to cry.”

Wilkinson recently returned to reality television for her Discovery+ series “Kendra Sells Hollywood.” The show focuses on Wilkinson as she balances a new career in real estate while raising Hank IV and Alijah as a single mom.

“I hope to find love again and fill my home with someone else’s energy. It will be nice to have that again,” she said. “I’ve done the work. I’ve done so much healing and therapy. ... I’m now in a very strong place.”

