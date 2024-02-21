Kendrick attorneys argue Somerset jury, DA cannot fairly handle case

Feb. 21—SOMERSET, Pa. — Attorneys representing an inmate accused of murdering a state corrections officer in 2018 want a judge to remove the case's lead prosecutors and have an out-of-county jury hear the trial.

A motion to have the Somerset County District Attorney's Office recused is among 33 pre-trial requests filed by Paul Kendrick's defense — many of which contend the death penalty should be withdrawn against him in Somerset County court.

Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar said Tuesday that her office disagrees with the motions and plans to file a response.

'Hero' treatment

Corrections Sgt. Mark Baserman, 60, of Stonycreek Township, died in 2018 from injuries sustained in the attack two weeks earlier, investigators said at the time.

According to Kendrick's attorneys Timothy Burns, Kenneth Sottile and Edward Rymsza, the unique, high-profile nature of the case, and the prosecution's unwillingness to consider their basis for dropping the death penalty phase, prevent Kendrick from getting a fair trial in Somerset.

They said Baserman has been celebrated posthumously as a fallen "hero" by local leaders — with a plaque in the courthouse in a community heavily populated by people employed within the small county's three prisons.

"Mr. Kendrick's arrest touched off an avalanche of inflammatory publicity, which has seriously prejudiced the chances of Mr. Kendrick securing a fair and impartial trial," Kendrick's attorneys wrote in their 81-page motion.

"Even in the Somerset County Courthouse, visitors are exposed ... to the Line of Duty death plaque, which is displayed in the (courthouse) that honors the alleged victim and displays his name."

The case has remained unsettled in court for five years.

Kendrick, 28, is charged with attacking Baserman while the officer was monitoring inmates in a housing unit day room — or common area — on Feb. 15, 2018. Investigators have said Kendrick hit the officer in the face, kicked him in the head with his boots and then attacked another officer before he was apprehended.

Kendrick, who is now being housed at an out-of-county prison, is already serving life behind bars for a previous homicide, and Metzgar has noted in court that prosecutors will seek the death penalty if he's convicted of his most serious crime — first-degree murder.

Kendrick's attorneys contend they've continued to offer evidence of "mitigating" factors the district attorney's office should weigh against the "aggravating" ones required by law to seek the death penalty.

Metzgar instead has made it "abundantly clear" she will not consider the option, they said.

That violates Kendrick's Eighth Amendment due process rights, Burns, Sottile and Rymsza wrote.

"No type of murder, regardless of its nature, automatically dictates that the death penalty is the correct punishment for an individual," they wrote. "The duty of a prosecutor is to seek justice, not merely a conviction ... and the District Attorney is required to consider all mitigating circumstances."

They suggested that might be a tougher task, given that Baserman's death attracted so much publicity and that Metzgar's husband, state Rep. Carl Metzgar, R-Somerset, often weighed in on incident in the weeks that followed, honoring the fallen corrections officer with a bridge dedication and introducing bills to better protect corrections officers in state prisons, including increasing mandatory sentences for inmates convicted of assaulting prison staff.

Metzgar responds

DA Metzgar said she disagrees with the motions, including the request to have her office pulled from the case.

She plans to oppose efforts to have the case or jury selection moved to another county as well, saying she has "faith" that Somerset County residents can render a fair verdict.

"These attorneys don't believe the death penalty should be available for use when a (state prison) guard was murdered — and they will file anything no matter how absurd to undermine justice," Metzgar told The Tribune-Democrat Tuesday.

A written response was still being completed Tuesday, Metzgar said.

Senior Judge Patrick Kiniry has scheduled a March 14 hearing to listen to arguments from both sides on the pre-trial motions.

Aside from common pre-trial motions asking the judge to limit the jury from hearing about Kenrick's prior record and his alleged statements while in custody — most of the defense team's arguments focus on the death penalty, which Burns has argued is a waste of time and resources given the state's current moratorium on executions.

Defense attorneys are also requesting that corrections officers be barred from wearing their uniforms during the trial and that court officials remove or cover up the courthouse's plaque that honors Baserman during the trial.

They also want Kiniry to show jurors a video educating them of the "unconscious bias" that can sometimes prevent people from rendering a fair verdict in cases where crimes are committed by someone of one race against someone who is another race — in this case a white man.

Kiniry has not yet ruled on any of the motions.

The March 14 hearing is set to serve as a precursor to the trial, which is currently scheduled for June.