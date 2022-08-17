Kendrick man arrested after alleged shooting

Aug. 17—JULIAETTA — A 20-year-old Kendrick man was arrested today after he allegedly shot but didn't kill another man early in the morning, according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office.

Wyatt Roetcisoender was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery and taken to the Nez Perce County Jail, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Officers were called to North Juliaetta Grade at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting at a residence. When they arrived, they found Travis Welles, 45, of Juliaetta, with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the news release.

Welles was flown by air ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. He was treated and later considered in stable condition, according to the news release. Welles and witnesses at the scene allegedly identified Roetcisoender as the perpetrator of the shooting, according to the news release.

After investigators served a search warrant at the North Juliaetta Grade property, Roetcisoender agreed to meet at the sheriff's office, according to the news release. After an interview, Roetcisoender was arrested.

Roetcisoender and Welles are not related, according to Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman.

Coleman said the shooting appears to have been the result of a disagreement that escalated. Alcohol was involved and Roetcisoender appears to be claiming self-defense.