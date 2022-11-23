Kendrick pedestrian struck, killed by truck in Caldwell: Idaho State Police

A 49-year-old North Idaho man was struck and killed by a truck Tuesday evening while he was crossing a road in Caldwell, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 31-year-old Caldwell man was driving a 1997 Ford F350 southbound on South 20th Avenue when, at about 7:40 p.m., the truck struck the Kendrick man, who was walking westbound across 20th Avenue, state police said. The incident occurred near Fillmore Street.

The pedestrian died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

State police said they were investigating as of Tuesday evening.