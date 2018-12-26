Kendrion N.V. (AMS:KENDR): The Yield That Matters The Most

Kendrion N.V. (AMS:KENDR) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the industry, KENDR is currently valued at €275m. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of KENDR’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

Is Kendrion generating enough cash?

Kendrion’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for Kendrion to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Kendrion’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Although, Kendrion generate sufficient cash from its operational activities, its FCF yield of 5.26% is roughly in-line with the broader market’s high single-digit yield. This means investors are being compensated at the same level as they would be if they just held the well-diversified market index.

Is Kendrion’s yield sustainable?

Can KENDR improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 30%, ramping up from its current levels of €46m to €59m in two years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, KENDR’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 21% next year, to 7.4% in the following year. However the overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

High operating cash flow growth is a positive indication for Kendrion’s future, which means it may be able to sustain the current cash yield. However, you are taking on more risk by holding a single-stock rather than the well-diversified market index. This means, in terms of risk and return, it’s not the best deal. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. I suggest you continue to research Kendrion to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

