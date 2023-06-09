Kenemer named district attorney

Jun. 9—Gov. Brian Kemp has named Benjamin Bruce Kenemer district attorney for the Conasauga Judicial Circuit, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.

Kenemer will fill the unexpired term of Bert Poston, whom Kemp named in March to fill the unexpired term of William T. Boyett on the Conasauga Superior Court, who retired on Jan. 1.

According to a press release from the governor's office Kenemer has worked in the Conasauga District Attorney's Office since 2006.

"During that time, he served as a general practitioner in Whitfield County, a felony/serious crimes prosecutor in Murray County, a general practitioner with a sex crimes concentration in Whitfield County and as chief child and sexual abuse prosecutor," the press release said. "Prior to this record of service, he worked as an associate attorney for the Law Offices of Rick Brown, Esq. Kenemer earned his bachelor's degree from Mercer University and his J.D. (Juris Doctor) from the Mercer University School of Law."