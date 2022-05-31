Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Kenmare Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$152m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$115m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Kenmare Resources has an ROCE of 15%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Kenmare Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kenmare Resources.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Kenmare Resources Tell Us?

Shareholders will be relieved that Kenmare Resources has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 15%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Kenmare Resources has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Bottom Line On Kenmare Resources' ROCE

To bring it all together, Kenmare Resources has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with a respectable 98% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Kenmare Resources can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

