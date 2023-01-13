Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) shareholders have earned a 28% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR), which is up 87%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 6.5% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 3.7% in the last year , including dividends .

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Kenmare Resources was able to grow its EPS at 53% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 23% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 3.56.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Kenmare Resources has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Kenmare Resources' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Kenmare Resources, it has a TSR of 112% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Kenmare Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.7% over one year. And that does include the dividend. However, that falls short of the 13% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kenmare Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Kenmare Resources (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

