Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 51% of the company

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Key Insights

  • Institutions' substantial holdings in Kenmare Resources implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

  • 51% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

  • Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Kenmare Resources.

View our latest analysis for Kenmare Resources

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kenmare Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Kenmare Resources. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Kenmare Resources' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Kenmare Resources. Oman Investment Authority is currently the largest shareholder, with 21% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 16% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Kenmare Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Kenmare Resources plc. It has a market capitalization of just UK£460m, and insiders have UK£4.9m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Kenmare Resources. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Kenmare Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Kenmare Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth Over $1 Trillion by 2030

    You can count on one hand the number of stocks with market caps of more than $1 trillion that trade on U.S. exchanges. In my view, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is the obvious top choice to be the next stock with a $1 trillion market cap. Berkshire currently ranks behind Amazon as the stock that's closest to the magic number, with its market cap of around $674 billion.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • 3 Stocks Than Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Patient investors can generate winning returns by holding onto great stocks through the highs and lows of the market.

  • Here are 4 reasons to be wary of holding cash even as the stock market rally breaks down and bond yields surge

    A record $5 trillion in cash is in money market accounts, but there are reasons for investors not to stockpile too much cash, one strategist says.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 67.1% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Despite disappointing stock market performances, billionaires keep buying these growth stocks like there's no tomorrow.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 most undervalued financial stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Financial stocks are wavering as chances of recession mount amid expectations that the Federal Reserve […]

  • 1 Ridiculously Cheap Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This means finding companies that have promising futures and that are trading at attractive valuations. One such name is Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Here's why investors will regret not buying Crocs on the dip.

  • 3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With stock prices still down because of the current bear market and many companies increasing their dividends, yields on some of the best dividend stocks are at their most attractive levels in years. Three dividend stocks that currently stand out are American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). All three have exceptional track records of growing their dividends, which offer attractive yields these days.

  • 3 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Can Make You a Fortune by 2040

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all plunged into respective bear markets last year and produced their worst returns since 2008. Despite being held down by historically high inflation in the short run -- higher inflation reduces the discretionary spending power of low earners -- PayPal's digital payment networks (PayPal and Venmo) are still in the early innings of their growth.

  • Want a Stock That Can Double? Focus on Revenue Growth

    If you're looking for stocks that will double even faster than that, you're likely going to be focusing on growth stocks. A variety of factors can influence the growth of a stock, including profit growth, dividend growth, improving margins, share buybacks, or qualitative factors like an acquisition, new product, leadership, or the emergence of a growth market. Revenue growth is the most popular and easiest way to measure the growth of a business.

  • Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped 9% in after-hours trading on Feb. 22 after the company posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Revenue for the maker of luxury electric vehicles (EVs) surged nearly tenfold year over year to $258 million, while its net loss narrowed from $1.

  • 'You’re about to make a costly mistake': Suze Orman says these 5 financial blunders will set you back — here's what you should do instead

    This money management maven doesn't mince words when it comes to financial faux-pas.

  • Suze Orman Warns You're Leaving Money on the Table if You Make This 401(k) Mistake

    A 401(k) is a great retirement account for many people. Unlike an IRA account, which is a retirement account you open with a brokerage firm of your choosing, your employer manages your 401(k) account (although you do pick the investments within it). You have contributions taken directly from your paycheck, which are made with pre-tax dollars, so a 401(k) is a very convenient way to invest for the future.

  • 'Home equity theft': A recent study says 12 states allow local governments to seize far more than what's owed from homeowners who are behind on taxes — 3 ways to protect yourself

    In 7 years, nearly 8,000 homes were seized for late payments.