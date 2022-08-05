Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.20 Dividend

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Kennametal's shares on or after the 8th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.80 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Kennametal has a trailing yield of approximately 3.0% on its current stock price of $26.36. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kennametal's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Kennametal paid out a comfortable 46% of its profit last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Kennametal has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Kennametal has delivered 3.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Kennametal is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Kennametal for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Kennametal more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Kennametal and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

