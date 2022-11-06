Kennebec County deputies pull stolen truck from water at Sidney boat launch

Nov. 5—A stolen truck was pulled out of Messalonskee Lake on Friday off a boat landing on Hosta Lane in Sidney, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a complaint of an illegally parked vehicle at the boat landing. The "parked" vehicle was submerged, the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page. Deputy Jeremy York confirmed that the vehicle was submerged. Deputy Ivano Stefanizzi, a member of the Kennebec County Dive team, helped Ready Road Service of Augusta haul the truck out the water.

When the vehicle was recovered, it was identified as a stolen truck from an Oakland business, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.