Kennebec County deputies pull stolen truck from Sidney boat launch

Nov. 5—A stolen, submerged truck was pulled out of the water from a boat landing on Hosta Lane in Sidney Friday, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a complaint of an illegally parked vehicle on the boat landing. The "parked" vehicle was submerged, the sheriff's office said on their Facebook page. When arriving, Deputy York confirmed that the vehicle was submerged in the water. Deputy Ivano Stefanizzi, who is a member of the Kennebec County Dive team, assisted Ready Road Service of Augusta with hauling the truck out the water.

When the vehicle was recovered, it was identified as a stolen truck from an Oakland business, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.