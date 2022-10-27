Kennebunk doctor charged with illegally distributing opioids

Oct. 27—A doctor of osteopathic medicine who practices in Kennebunk was arrested Wednesday and charged with illegally distributing opioids and other controlled substances.

Meredith C. Norris, 52, of Kennebunk was indicted on 10 counts of illegal distribution of opioids and other controlled substances. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Norris was arrested in Kennebunk by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force, which was launched this summer to combat unlawful prescribing of drugs during the opioid epidemic. Citing court documents, federal prosecutors say Norris prescribed opioids and other controlled substances outside the usual course of her professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.

Norris made her initial court appearance on Oct. 26. As a condition of her release, Norris was ordered not to prescribe any Schedule II-V controlled substances.

Wednesday's announcement was made by Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr., of the Justice Department's Criminal Division; Darcie N. McElwee, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine; and Joseph R. Bonavolanta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Field Office, among others.

The New England Prescription Opioid Strike Forces operates with several law enforcement agencies and prosecutors in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.