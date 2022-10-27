Kennebunk doctor charged with illegally distributing opioids

Oct. 27—A doctor of osteopathic medicine who practices in Kennebunk was arrested Wednesday and charged with illegally distributing opioids and other controlled substances, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Merideth C. Norris, 52, of Kennebunk was indicted on 10 counts of illegal distribution of opioids and other controlled substances. If convicted, she could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Messages left on Norris' cell and office phones were not returned Wednesday night. Her attorney, David Beneman of the Federal Defenders Office, replied by saying that his office does not comment on pending cases.

Norris' LinkedIn page describes her as an osteopathic physician specializing in assisting recovery from pain, addiction, obesity and other suffering using osteopathy, pharmacology and empathy.

The DOJ said that Norris was arrested in Kennebunk by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force, which was launched this summer to combat illegal prescribing of drugs during the opioid epidemic.

The initiative is a partnership between prosecutors and data analysts of the DOJ's Criminal Division, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorneys Offices in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, and special agents and investigators with numerous federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Agency and the FBI. The strike force's mission is to investigate and prosecute individuals involved in the illegal distribution of prescription opioids and other prescribed controlled substances.

Norris made her initial court appearance Wednesday in Portland. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Torresen ordered Norris be released on the condition that she not prescribe any Schedule II-V controlled substances.

Torreson set a trial date of Dec. 5, 2022, according to court records.

Court records show that Norris prescribed oxycodone, methadone, diazepam and clonazepam to three patients between Dec. 23, 2021, and June 21, 2022. There was no mention of how many drugs were prescribed. Federal prosecutors citing court documents allege that Norris prescribed opioids and other controlled substances outside the usual course of her professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.

Agents with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, and the FBI are investigating the case.

In Maine, the Overdose Prevention Through Intensive Outreach Naloxone and Safety (OPTIONS) initiative is a coordinated effort of the Maine Office of Behavioral Health (OBH) and other state agencies to improve the health of Mainers using substances through harm reduction strategies, helping them on the road to recovery, and dramatically reducing the number of fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses.

Go to knowyouroptions.me if you or a loved one is struggling with opiate addiction, or call 211 to receive help and find information about local treatment programs.