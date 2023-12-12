Kennebunk man gives away 20,000th Christmas tree: 'A lot of smiles and holiday cheer'

KENNEBUNK — The Christmas Tree Santas, an all-volunteer nonprofit that gives Christmas trees to low-income and military families, recently passed 20,000 tree donations.

“That’s a lot of smiles and holiday cheer,” remarked founder Alex Gramling, of Kennebunk, Maine.

Each year, volunteer Santas in nine states organize large-scale tree giveaway events, inviting low-income and military families to come pick up a free, fresh-cut Christmas tree with a stand, lights, and ornaments. Sweet treats and toys are also provided to brighten the holidays for guests.

Gramling started the Santas in 2011 after meeting a struggling single mom with two young boys who wanted but couldn’t afford a Christmas tree.

“Helping that family helped me realize that many others have this same unmet need,” he said.

That year, he incorporated the nonprofit, enlisted the support of family and friends, and hosted two tree giveaways benefiting 300 families.

As word spread about the Santas, more volunteers stepped forward and new sites were added each year. Home Depot signed on as a strategic partner to support tree buying and logistics.

Over the past decade, the Santas have given over 21,000 trees, including 2,300 at 22 events nationwide this year.

“This is all possible because of our amazing volunteers," Gramling said. "We’re all just neighbors helping neighbors, and we try to bring a little joy and kindness into the world one Christmas tree at a time.”

Learn more about the Santas at www.christmastreesantas.org.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Kennebunk man gives away 20,000th Christmas tree