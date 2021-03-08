Kennebunk police seeking public's help in locating missing teen

Mar. 8—Kennebunk police are calling on the public to help them locate a teenager who has been missing for five days.

Brooklynn Torstensen, 15, of Kennebunk was last seen in the Saco area on Tuesday, according to a news release posted Sunday on the Kennebunk Police Department's Facebook page.

Police said that Torstensen could be in the company of her boyfriend, Dom Sanchez. Torstensen is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Kennebunk police at 985-6121 or their local police department.