Kennedale woman is second suspect arrested in killing of Fort Worth 23-year-old

A second person has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 23-year-old Fort Worth woman, whose body was later found in Gainesville.

Zyria Morris, 23, of Kennedale, was booked on suspicion of murder Monday afternoon. Her arrest follows that of 29-year-old Henry Robinson, of Fort Worth, who was arrested on Jan. 17 in connection to the killing of Maggie Fleming, who went missing in late November.

Fleming was last seen in the 3300 block of Las Vegas Trail on Nov. 27, 2021, Fort Worth police said. Someone reported that she was missing on Dec. 7.

Before her body was found, Fleming’s relatives feared that she may have been in danger, according to an advisory that police released on Dec. 14.

On Dec. 30, land surveyors reported that they found a body near a drainage culvert by mile marker 503, near I-35 Northbound Frontage Road in Gainesville.

Homicide detectives identified the body as Fleming’s based on the tattoos and clothing. Her body was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for confirmation.

Police did not say when, where or how Fleming died, and did not describe a motive for the homicide.