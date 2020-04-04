The Kennedy curse: A look at how tragedy has historically followed this prominent family

The Kennedys have had another run-in with tragedy after two members of their prominent family, a woman and a young boy, went missing after going canoeing in the Chesapeake Bay.

The mission to rescue Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, has turned into one of "recovery," the family said Friday.

“With profound sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon has turned from rescue to recovery,” Kathleen Kennedy Townsend said in a statement to USA TODAY Friday night.

The two were last seen Thursday struggling in the rough and choppy waters in the Chesapeake Bay off Maryland.

Maeve McKean is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and the grandniece of former President John F. Kennedy. Her mother is Maryland's former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Robert F. Kennedy's oldest child.

This isn’t the first time the Kennedys have faced tragedy. Their family history is marred by events such as plane crashes, World War II combat, alcohol and drug addiction, and various other accidents that have compounded into the so-called “Kennedy curse.”

Here's a look at some of the Kennedys who faced an untimely death:

Joseph P. Kennedy Jr.

The eldest brother of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy.

The naval pilot died in a plane crash in August 1944 when flying off the coast of Normandy, France, while serving with the U.S. Navy in World War II.

Joe, who was groomed by his father to be the politician of the family, was just 29 when he died.

He received many posthumous awards including the Air and Navy cross for heroism. The Navy commissioned a Gearing-class destroyer named after him, the USS Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. DD850, which saw action in the Korean War.

Saoirse Kennedy updates: Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter dies at 22

John F. Kennedy

In this May 25, 1961 file photo, President John F. Kennedy speaks before a joint session of Congress in Washington, urging congressional approval of additional funds to bolster space, foreign aid and defense programs. More

The 35th president of the United States was assassinated in Dallas in 1963. He was 46. A few hours after the president was fatally shot, police arrested Harvey Lee Oswald and charged him with murder.

As a popular politician, JFK served three terms in the House and then was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1954. He was inaugurated into the White House in 1961 and was the first Catholic president to take office.

He did many things during his short time in the Oval Office such create the Peace Corps and jump-start man's mission to go to the moon at the height of a Cold War with Russia.

Who shot JFK?: 6 conspiracy theories

Robert F. 'Bobby' Kennedy

The brother of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy was gunned down in Los Angeles in 1968 after winning California's presidential primary against then-Sen. Eugene McCarthy and Lyndon B. Johnson’s Vice President Hubert Humphrey.

He started out as a Senate aide to Republican Joe McCarthy and then became a civil rights advocate later in his political career. He served as attorney general in the administration of his brother.

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, only two months before Bobby Kennedy’s death.

John F. Kennedy Jr.